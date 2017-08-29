Obituary: Gladys Lena Haug, 91

Gladys Haug died peacefully with family on Aug. 18, 2017. She was born in Chester, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Jan. 20, 1926. Daughter of Wade Judson Church and Anna Priscilla (Armstrong) Church, she was married to Aage Haug for 49 years, until he died in 2000.

The middle child of 11 children, she immigrated to Mount Kisco, N.Y., at age 18. While working at a Norwegian Inn (Idesvaal) she met Aage Haug. They married in 1951 and had six children, moving to Wilton from New Britain in 1968. She dedicated her life to caring for her husband and children and also cared for other people’s children first, by working in the nursery of Zion’s Hill Daycare Center, and then, for over a decade, running a daycare in her own home. She really loved and enjoyed children.

She has two remaining siblings, Marguerite Berringer (age 97) of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, and Clara Corkum (age 81) of Chester, Nova Scotia. She is also survived by her six children and eight grandchildren: Nina Darling of Redding; Peter Haug of Bethel; Eric Haug, his wife Tara, and their daughters Madeline and Emily of Redding; Ellen Haug Shannon and her husband Dan, sons Carrick and Kai, and daughters Siena and Alina of Herndon, Va.; Norman Haug of Danbury; and Kristina Broderick, her husband Scott, their son Cole, and their daughter Morgan of Medford, N.J. Additionally, she leaves behind in Nova Scotia her sister-in-law Bonita Church, other in-laws, nieces, and nephews, and her good friend Gyda Harrison of Texas.

A graveside service was officiated by the Rev. M. Blake Greenlee at Hillside Cemetery. Donations may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Gladys’ name.