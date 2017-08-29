Wilton High varsity baseball head coach Tim Eagen has been named the 2017 Sports Person of the Year for Wilton, the Fairfield County Sports Commission announced last week.

Eagen, along with the 2017 Sports Persons of the Year from 15 other communities the commission directly serves, will be recognized at the 13th annual Sports Night awards dinner on Monday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Stamford Marriott.

In each of the 16 towns, a committee headed by a local town representative of the commission, selected a Sports Person of the Year who was deemed to have had the most positive impact in their sports community from August 2016 to August 2017.

Eagen, who recently finished up his 35th season as Wilton’s head coach, enjoyed a milestone campaign last spring. In addition to notching his 400th career victory, he won his third FCIAC championship, and second in three years.

The Warriors (20-5) beat Ridgefield in the FCIAC title game, 2-1. It was Wilton’s fifth trip to the FCIAC finals under Eagen, who also won his sixth FCIAC East Division title this past season.

He reached the 400-win mark on May 8 with a 7-1 win a home over Brien McMahon.

The other Sports Persons of the Year to be honored this year are:

Bridgeport — Bridgeport Caribe Youth Leaders

Darien — Darien High boys lacrosse team, ranked number one in nation;

Easton — Craig Sears, Joel Barlow girls softball coach, Class L state champions;

Fairfield — Fairfield University women’s volleyball team, MAAC champions;

Greenwich — Theo Humphrey, U.S. Amateur Golf semifinalist;

Monroe — Masuk High boys track team, Class MM state champions;

New Canaan — New Canaan High girls golf team, state champions;

Newtown — Ben Mason, Newtown High football, Gatorade State Player of Year

Norwalk — Meredith Pellegrino, Brien McMahon High volleyball standout;

Shelton — Ed Radzion, Shelton High state champion shot putter;

Stamford — Stamford Senior Legion baseball team, state champions;

Stratford — Tricia Fabbri, Quinnipiac University women’s basketball coach;

Trumbull — Tyler Gleen, Trumbull High state champion middle-distance runner;

Weston — Darli Ebling, longtime coach/educator/administrator in Weston community;

Westport — Staples High baseball team, Class LL state champions.

With the 16 new honorees, the FCSC has honored a total of 199 local sports persons.

The Fairfield County Sports Commission is a charitable and educational organization dedicated to promoting youth fitness and an active, healthy lifestyle, as well as personal development through sports.

The commission is in its 10th year of existence, and eighth as a charitable and educational entity.

The commission will also induct six honorees into the Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame at the Sports Night awards dinner on Oct. 16.

This year’s hall of fame classes features former Joel Barlow coach Jim Dolan; Staples track and cross country coach Laddie Lawrence; golfer Ken Green of Danbury; former NASCAR driver Randy Lajoie of Norwalk; soccer standout Phil Kydes of Norwalk; and the late Bertha Ragan Tickey of Stratford, a former Raybestos Brakettes pitcher.

For more information concerning tickets and sponsorship opportunities for Sports Night, visit www.fairfieldcountysports.com or call Tom Chiappetta at 203-984-4806.