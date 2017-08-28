Obituary: Daniel Schiro, 95

Daniel Edward Schiro, age 95, of Cranberry Twp., Pa., formerly of Wilton, Conn., passed away on Aug. 26, 2017, while under the care of Marian Hall Personal Care Home.

Born Oct. 16, 1921, in Bridgeport, Conn., he was the son of the late Maurice Schiro and Rosaria Giura Schiro.

Dan proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Electrician’s Mate from 1945 to 1949, where he earned the WWII Victory Medal and American Area Campaign Medal. Upon graduating Cum Laude from Central High School in Bridgeport, he studied drafting and tool design, as well as electronics and engineering, from 1939 to 1961. He worked for Manning, Maxwell & Moore, Nordin Instruments and 32 years at Perkin-Elmer in Connecticut as a senior design engineer/optical engineer, retiring in 1988. Dan was an honorary member and 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus of Connecticut and Pennsylvania. He also became an honorary member at Silvermine Golf Club in Norwalk, Conn., in 2007.

Above all, his most rewarding job was being the most caring, devoted and loving husband to Jean, dad to his children, and the best papa to his two granddaughters. He will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Jean Mae Kurtz Schiro, who he married on Aug. 22, 1953, and just celebrated together their 64th wedding anniversary; his children, David Gerard Schiro and Maria Schiro Hurlburt; his son-in-law, David; his grandchildren, Melony Jean and Emily Maria; his siblings, Eleanor Bonfietti, Virginia Simko, Anthony Schiro and Albert Schiro; numerous nieces and nephews; cousin, Fr. Giura Michele of Assisi, Italy; and two devoted, special couples to the family, James and Susan Lewicki, and Jerry and Bernedette Chieffalo.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his son, Michael Joseph Schiro; and his siblings, Rose Marchionni and Florence Thomas.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at the Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066.

He will be entombed at Holy Savior Cemetery, 4629 Bakerstown Rd., Gibsonia, PA 15044, with military honors to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McGuire Memorial Employment Option Center at 543 Moon Clinton Rd., Moon, PA 15108, and Verland Homes at 212 Iris Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143.