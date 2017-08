An old grenade, empty of explosives, caused a police response to a potential bomb at Westy’s Self-Storage on Danbury Road Aug. 25 at 11:19 a.m.

“Essentially, it was a collectible type museum piece grenade,” said Edward Arredondo, spokesman for Westy’s, who said the workers and management wanted to respond with full caution in accordance with the law.

The Police Department spokesman said the Stamford bomb squad came to the scene to confirm it was inactive.