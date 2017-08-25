Wilton real estate sales — Aug. 18-25, 2017

Wilton Bulletin

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 18  through Aug. 25, 2017.

38 Ambler Lane: James and Sheri Kimball, to Sagar G. and Keerthi Kongettira, $880,000.

26 Weeburn Lane: Paul Green, to Brian J. and Amanda M. McCullough, $665,000.

41 Langner Lane: Xijian Sun and Xing Wang, to Thomas A. Getty Jr. and Kristine A. Getty, $930,000.

338 Westport Road: Gail A. Rauch, to BEMA Group LLC, $400,000.

17 Hidden Lake Ridge: Mark Shaner and Danielle Bottinger, to David P. and Jennifer S. Jaehnig, $940,000.

