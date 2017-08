The planned weekend-long closing of Route 7 for bridge repairs in Branchville is scheduled to go from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

The bridge work will send tens of thousands of cars through downtown Ridgefield this weekend — along Main Street, via Route 102 and Route 35.

It will be the fourth of five highway closings planned to allow repair of the bridge that carries Route 7 over the Norwalk River just north of Branchville.