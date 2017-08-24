Louise Herot, community servant, has died

The Bulletin has received a report that Louise Herot, known for her many acts of civic-mindedness, died Aug. 22. No obituary has yet been submitted by the family.

A member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Herot was instrumental in organizing the scholarly series presented each year for the past 10 years by Wilton Library and the Wilton Historical Society. The most recent lecture series was named in honor of Louise and her late husband Fred.

She also helped mount the Interfaith Clergy Panel Discussion Series and was a participant in the interfaith prayer service held earlier this year after violence occurred against synagogues and Jewish community centers.

At that event she invited the audience to spend “a moment in quiet reflection on whatever means the most to you to bring us closer to that infinite love that blesses every single one of us.”

She and her husband Fred, who died in 2016, were honored in 2013 by Wilton Democrats for their years of community service.

She was described as “a leader whose selfless acts of community, her civic values, her wise and informed counsel, her ability to organize and herd cats if necessary have well served our town government and community.”

Herot had served Wilton as a selectman, member of the Board of Education, trustee of the Wilton Library Association, and a member of the League of Women Voters. She also served on two Charter Commissions and as a justice of the peace.

At the 2013 celebration, Carole Young-Kleinfeld, the Democratic registrar of voters and a member of the Wilton League of Women Voters, described Herot as “a role model for many of us in the league. I am just grateful to know her and to work with her.”

Margaret Creeth had also worked with Herot on the league. “She’s always been so dedicated, she’s such a hard worker,” Creeth said, recalling specifically a study the league undertook several years ago to examine the economic situation in Wilton. “She was very instrumental in making that study happen,” Creeth said.

For her own part, Herot said she was “absolutely overwhelmed” when she was notified of the award.

“I was very humbled because that room [at Trackside Teen Center] was just filled with people who are giving a good part of their lives to serve the community. To be among them was a great honor.”

That year, the guest of honor at the celebration was Gov. Dannel Malloy. Of the Herots, and David Borglum, who was also being honored, he said, “Celebrating long service and honorable service is an important thing.” The efforts of people such as the Herots and Borglum send “a message to our children and grandchildren of public service over time with no recompense.” Their actions show the importance, he said, of “how much remains in our community bank than our own bank accounts.”

Further information on any services for Louise Herot will be reported as received.