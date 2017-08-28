Price wins Women’s Choice Award

Lori R. Price of Price Financial Group has won the Women’s Choice Award as a highly recommended financial adviser by women for women. This is the fourth year in a row that Price has received this award.

It is based on 17 objective criteria and additional points of reference that obtain feedback regarding the adviser’s service and practices.

The Women’s Choice Award is the only recognition program for well-qualified advisers who are committed to the women’s market and serving their female clients, a press release said.

“Guiding women through life’s transitions became my passion many years ago when a client asked for advice during her divorce. It is especially gratifying for our all-female firm to empower other women through comprehensive wealth management and financial education to achieve their goals and reach for their dreams,” Price said in a statement.