Wilton Bulletin

Price wins Women’s Choice Award

By Wilton Bulletin on August 28, 2017 in Business, Lead News, People · 0 Comments

Lori R. Price

Lori R. Price

Lori R. Price of Price Financial Group has won the Women’s Choice Award as a highly recommended financial adviser by women for women. This is the fourth year in a row that Price has received this award.

It is based on 17 objective criteria and additional points of reference that obtain feedback regarding the adviser’s service and practices.

The Women’s Choice Award is the only recognition program for well-qualified advisers who are committed to the women’s market and serving their female clients, a press release said.

“Guiding women through life’s transitions became my passion many years ago when a client asked for advice during her divorce. It is especially gratifying for our all-female firm to empower other women through comprehensive wealth management and financial education to achieve their goals and reach for their dreams,” Price said in a statement.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Daniel Schiro, 95 Next Post HAN Network’s fall broadcast season selling out
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress