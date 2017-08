The 39th annual Trumbull Arts Festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, on the Trumbull Town Hall Green.

The festival is inviting authors of all genre to share their works and sell their books to those attending the festival.

The hours of the festival are from 10 to 4, and participants must supply their own table, canopy, etc.

For more information, or to participate, email arts@trumbull-ct.gov or call Arts Coordinator, Emily Areson at 203-452-5065.