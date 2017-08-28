Woman’s club invites all to general meeting

The Wilton Woman’s Club (WWC) will kick off its 51st year with its first general meeting on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m., at the WEPCO complex at 48 New Canaan Road. All Wilton women — current members and those interested in finding out more — are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served, and the subject of the meeting will be “Fall Fresh!”

The club will highlight local retailers B Chic, Blue Star Bazaar, and Snappy Gator, who will offer a forecast of fall trends, as well as show off new fashions on a few club members who will present their looks “before” and “after” receiving haircuts from Steven Mancini Salon and makeovers from Chanel.

In addition, members of the club’s executive board will review plans for the 2017-18 year, including a fall trip to the Florence Griswold Museum, the home of American Impressionism, a holiday shopping night and social, the annual holiday luncheon, and the annual spring fund-raiser, which this year raised $40,000 for the WWC Initiative with the Wilton Youth Council to train adults engaged with youth on how to prevent, notice, and address substance misuse.

Community Service Chairs Suzy Curtice and Sue Steitz will outline opportunities for club members, including volunteering at the Connecticut Food Bank, Ogden House in Wilton, the Person to Person Clothing Center, food pantry, and HolidayToy Store. They will also discuss working with Wilton Social Services to make meals for delivery to homebound residents at Thanksgiving and holiday time. There are many ways