Hot & Cool season opens with jazz trio

The Tamir Hendelman Trio opens Wilton Library’s Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room concert season on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 5:30.

Fresh off of shows at New York City’s renowned Birdland jazz club and The Side Door in Old Lyme, the trio is wrapping up its East Coast tour with a return to the Brubeck Room stage having appeared here in 2012. On Sunday, Hendelman will be joined by Marco Panascia on bass and Matt Wilson on drums.

Hendelman was born in Tel Aviv and began studying piano at age six. Almost four decades later, he is renowned for his work as a composer, arranger, educator and performer. He leads his own trio, is the pianist for the Jeff Hamilton Trio and the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and has produced two acclaimed albums, Playground (2008) and Destinations (2010).

He has also arranged for and accompanied premier vocalists such as the late Natalie Cole, Roberta Gambarini, and Jackie Ryan. He accompanied Barbra Streisand in her return to jazz on Love Is The Answer (2009), at the Village Vanguard as well as on her 2012 North American orchestral tour.

Marco Panascia is an Italian-born bassist and educator living in New York City. He has made a name for himself by being featured in the groups of several jazz luminaries, such as Kenny Barron, Natalie Cole, Andy Bey, and Claudio Roditi, and by regularly appearing in some of the world’s top music festivals and venues, such as the