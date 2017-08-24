This Weekend: Art Walk & Art in Park, food & brew fests, summer concerts, Peter Pan, Grange Fair & lots more

Ridgefield Art Walk starts Friday

Some of the area’s finest artists will get a chance to showcase their work throughout Ridgefield as the Ridgefield Guild of Artists will present the Fourth Annual Art Walk, matching artists with different merchants. The event opens on Friday and runs for two weeks. Pam Stoddart, executive director of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, and chair of the event, said the genesis of Art Walk came about after many of the guild members had participated in similar events in surrounding towns and longed for one of their own. “We wanted to bring it closer to them and have it right here in their backyard,” she said. “The merchants also had asked for us to create the event, bringing artists into our downtown.” The event has been incredibly well received by both the artists and the town. The first year saw 60 artists participating and this year there will be close to 100. In addition to the art on display (including at the guild’s 34 Halpin Lane gallery) and demonstrations, there will be a number of local musicians performing on the streets and other activities throughout the two weeks. Art Walk runs through Sept. 8. For more information, call 203-438-8863 or visit rgoa.org.

— Keith Loria

Weir’s Art in the Park Friday

Weir Farm National Historic Site, the Friends of Weir Farm and Weir Farm Arts Center will team up to host the first annual Art in the Park Festival on Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. Artists, neighbors and others are welcome to this free all-day event, which includes art demonstrations, activity stations with free art supplies, music, refreshments and more. Visitors are invited to create works of art with the theme of Impressions of Weir Farm for judging, voting by visitors on their favorite piece in certain categories. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m. The main entrance to the national park is at 735 Nod Hill Road, Wilton. For more details, visit nps.gov/wefa or call 203-834-1896.

Wives of WWI Monarchs series continues Friday

Queen Mary of the United Kingdom and the Dominions and empress of India from 1910-1936, wife of King George V, is the focus Friday in the Wives of World War I Monarchs series at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. Historian and reference librarian Mona Garcia will present the program starting at noon. Details: norwalkpubliclibrary.org or 203-899-2780. A light lunch will be provided. Registration and information are available via Cynde Bloom Lahey, 203-899-2780, ext 15133 or clahey@norwalkpubliclibrary.org. Next topics in the series: Sept. 29, Tsarina Alexandra; and Nov. 3, Empress Zita.

Sip and Sketch at WCSU

Sip and Sketch at WCSU is an ongoing series that pairs the experience of drawing from a live model with wine and refreshments, 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Western Connecticut State University’s Visual and Performing Arts Center at 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury. The admission of $25 includes refreshments and basic art supplies. The event is open to adults 21 and older. To register, go to wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com. For more details, call 203-837-8403.

Neal Morse Band in Ridgefield

L.A. native and progressive rocker Neal Morse and his band will play the Ridgefield Playhouse Friday at 8 p.m. Morse (Spock’s Beard, Flying Colors, and Transatlantic) has forged many relationships over his three decades of musical accomplishments, the latest with drummer Mike Portnoy (Ex-Dream Theater, Winery Dogs, Twisted Sister, Transatlantic, Flying Colors and more). They’ve launched four bands but the one that has endured longest and with most musical output is the Neal Morse Band. Tickets, $45, are available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or box office, 203-438-5795.

British Invasion tribute & more

A British Invasion tribute show meets the free Summer Series Concerts on the Green on Friday at the CityCenter Green in Danbury, 7 to 10 p.m. The opening act is Abbey & the Roadsters from New Jersey. The show, a nostalgic musical tribute spanning the 60s British Invasion era, is actually three shows in one and features the songs of the Beatles and more. Their repertoire also includes songs by iconic British groups such as The Zombies, Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, The Moody Blues and The Who. There’s also the American musical response with music by such top artists as The Monkees, Tommy James and the Shondells, The Beach Boys, The Mamas and The Papas and more. For more details, visit citycenterdanbury.com.

Food festival, music in Stamford

The Hey Stamford Food Festival takes place Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. at Mill River Park in downtown Stamford. This family oriented event will feature food selections from more than 30 food trucks, restaurants and chefs, plus beverages from breweries in and around Stamford. There will be music, including hits from 80s and 90s, performed on the main stage. The Fresh Kids of Bel Air and Jessie’s Girl are among the lineup of musicians and DJs. Admission is $10. Ticket information and other details are available at heystamfordfoodfest.com. For sponsorship details, contact Mark Hoyt at 410-456-1124, or markh@summitsponsorship.com

Redding history celebration at Putnam Park

Celebrating Redding’s 250th Anniversary, during Family Day at Putnam Memorial State Park, 499 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, Sat., Aug. 26, 2-4 p.m. Activities include a tour, a scavenger hunt and more. There’s also the Redding Reads program celebrating Mark Twain Library’s town-wide read of My Brother Sam is Dead, by James and Christopher Collier; with a walking in Sam Meeker’s footsteps at “Connecticut’s Valley Forge.” The event is co-sponsored by the library and Friends and Neighbors of Putnam Park. The rain date is Aug. 27. Details: www.marktwainlibrary.org or putnampark.org/friends-neighbors.

Teddy Bear Fest Saturday at zoo

An Amur leopard, who has fur much longer than that of other leopards, at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport. For the zoo’s Teddy Bear Fest on Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m., visitors are invited to bring their favorite teddy bear and take part in children’s crafts and storytelling focusing on bear awareness and the facts about real bears. Admission is free for children under age 12 who bring their plush toy animal friend to the Teddy Bear Clinic and are accompanied by a paying adult. Details: beardsleyzoo.com.

Peter Pan — Reimagined in Fairfield

Peter Pan – Reimagined, New Paradigm Theatre’s production, will be staged Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27, at Fairfield Theatre Company’s Warehouse, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Aug. 26: Prologue Bazaar at 1 p.m., show 2 p.m. and Bazaar at 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Aug. 27: Bazaar at noon, show 1 p.m. Youth from Lower Fairfield and KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support) to participate with pros to create this production. Children and others are encouraged to dress in their favorite pirate or pixie outfit. General admission tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for children, at nptheatre.org. VIP tickets, $50, may be reserved by email to info@nptheatre.org, calling 203-357-5021; or fairfieldtheatre.org or 203-319-1404.

‘Visual Narratives’ opens in Stamford

Visual Narratives, the fourth annual tri-state juried exhibition of the Loft Artists Association, opens on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. in the association’s studios and galleries at 575 Pacific Street in Stamford. Admission is free. “All artists create visual languages to convey narratives and concepts that are important to them. These languages establish a formal construct, which can be representational or abstract,” said juror Katerina Lanfranco, chief curator at Trestle Gallery in Brooklyn, N.Y. The reception and awards ceremony for this show, which runs through Sept. 24, is on Sept. 8, 6 to 8 p.m. Meanwhile the group’s current exhibit, Food for Thought, ends its run Sunday. For more details, visit loftartists.com or call 203-247-2027.

Staged reading of political satire in Stratford

The Incident, Norwalk playwright Jim Gordon’s new political satire, will be presented in a live, staged reading on Saturday at p.m. at Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, Stratford. President Durak’s government is drowning in leaks and he’s under investigation but he has a solution: create a TV thriller with him as the spy-chasing hero. The event is free and open to the public. The play is recommended for adult audiences. Details: stratfordlibrary.org

Bacon & Brew fest Saturday

Visitors to Bacon & Brew on Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. at CityCenter Green, 101 Railroad Place, Danbury, can sample craft beers and bacon inspired tastes from local restaurants. There will also be live music by headliner Skid Row and local acts. Tickets are $15 in advance, available at ctbaconandbrew.com, and $20 on the day of the event.

Favorite Connecticut comic in Westport

Billy Winn, who has been voted Favorite Connecticut Comic three years in row, will headline the Treehouse Comedy Club show on Saturday at 8 p.m., below Bistro B in the Westport Inn, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Kyle Ocasio (MTV, AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live) is the featured act; and Rafi Gonzales is the opening act. Tickets, $22.50, are available at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Gavin DeGraw on new tour

Gavin DeGraw, singer, performer and songwriter brings a brand-new tour to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, on Saturday for an 8 p.m. concert. For the first time in his career, he will be performing a stripped down set, diving deep into his catalogue. Nominated for his first Grammy for We Both Know, the song he co-wrote with Colbie Caillat for the 2013 film Safe Haven, he has since then been touring around the world, and released fifth studio album, Something Worth Saving last September, featuring the hit single She Sets The City On Fire. Tickets, ($87, VIP tour package add-on $75 additional includes exclusive tour merchandise), are available at 203-438-5795, or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Gogol Bordello at Capitol Theatre

Gogol Bordello will be on the bill at The Capitol Theatre, 149 Westchester Avenue, Port Chester, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m. Eugene Hutz, the Ukrainian-born singer-composer, founded the band in New York City in 1999, recruiting bassist Thomas Gobena from Ethiopia; violinist Sergey Ryabtsev from Moscow and percussionist Pedro Erazo-Segovia from Ecuador. Tickets, $55-$135, are available at thecapitoltheatre.com or 914-937-4126.

85th Cannon Grange Fair Sunday

Activities at the 85th Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair on Sunday from 10 to 4 will take place inside the historic Cannon Grange Hall at 25 Cannon Road, Wilton, and on its grounds alongside the Norwalk River, rain or shine. Events for children, youth and adults include the chance to win prize ribbons for entries in competition, such as baking, needlework and sewing, crafts, photography, fruits and vegetables, flowers, small farm animals and a new category, watercolor painting. Admission is $2 per person, or $1 with canned good donation for a food pantry. Details: cannongrange.org or 203-762-1900.

Coogan Quartet in Music at Barn finale

Chris Coogan and his quartet, with a repertoire that includes straight up jazz, fusion jazz and boogie-woogie, will perform at the Music at the Barn series finale, Sunday, 5:30-7 p.m., on Weston Historical Society’s Coley Homestead grounds. No reservations are required. Admission: $10-$15; free for kids. Coley Homestead is at 104 Weston Road. Guests are invited to bring lawn chair, blanket, food and beverages. If it rains, the concert will move indoors.

Bierfest & Pig Roast Sunday

German Bierfest & Pig Roast, the Harugari German-American Club’s largest festival and an August tradition, will take place Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the club, 66 Highland Street, West Haven. There will be German “bier” and food for purchase. The Adlers (theeadlersband.com) will play their blend of Austrian, German and American music for dancing by guests, and the Harugari Schuhplattlers will perform traditional German folk dances. Admission is $5 for adults, and it’s free for those under 18. CT Beer Trail “Trailblazer” card holders (ctbeertrail.net) receive free admission and $1 off each CT beer purchase. For more information, visit harugari.org or call 203-933-9930.

Bacon Brothers back for concert in Ridgefield

The Bacon Brothers return to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, on Sunday for a concert starting at 8 p.m. They’ve kept their Americana, rock, country, singer-songwriter band going, despite busy careers (younger one, Kevin, with many stage and screen credits) and Michael (composer for film and TV). Born nine years apart, they hail from Center City, Philadelphia. Kicking off night is Farewell Angelina, all-female group of four singers, songwriters and multi-instrumentalists. Tickets, $67, are available at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

TheatreWorks New Milford fetes 50th

TheatreWorks New Milford will celebrate its 50th anniversary at Cocktails & Cabaret, the annual fundraiser, on Sunday at the historic downtown New Milford venue, 19 Main Street. Cocktails begin at 4 p.m., followed by a cabaret show of songs and scenes from the organization’s 50- year history. TheatreWorks welcomes back some familiar faces and voices as well as new performers. Tickets, $75, are available online at theatreworks.us or call 860-350-6863. TheatreWorks asks attendees to dress in their favorite semi-formal red, white and/or black attire.

And coming up…

Stratford Farmers’ Market, which runs on Mondays, 2 to 6 p.m. at Paradise Green in Stratford; will have Kids Day on Aug. 28, from 2 to 4, with healthy cooking demos, gardening and nature activities, moon bounce, yoga, ukulele lessons, health info, music, touch-a-truck with Stratford Fire Department, storytime with Stratford Library, giveaways and more. Details: townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

The Darien Arts Center Open House will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, 1-4 p.m. at 2 Renshaw Road, behind Town Hall. Visitors can take part in mini-classes in dance, visual arts and kids’ theater; learn about Darien’s Got Talent 2018 and community theater. There will be live music and cupcakes and lemonade will be served. Details: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.



Kathy Thompson Band (old and contemporary soul and R&B) will perform Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. at the Trumbull Town Hall Gazebo. The summer series is free. If rained, the concert would be on Thursday.

Music on the Hill’s Tuesday sessions for those who like to sing, continue Aug. 29 from 7-9 p.m. at the Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton, with “Best Anthems in the World,” including Handel and Mendelssohn, with Craig Scott Symons as conductor. Music is provided; donations are welcome. Info: musiconthehillCT.org or 203-529-3133.

Hungrytown, a folk duo, will give a free concert on the Great Lawn of Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. Details: pequotlibrary.org or 203-259-0346.

A 45th anniversary screening of The Godfather (rated R) will take place at the Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford Street, Stamford on Wed., Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $9-$12 for nonmembers. Details: avontheatre.org or 203-967-3660.

CHIRP 2017 Concerts, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, Main Street, Ridgefield. Series of free summer concerts; contributions welcome at chirpct.org. Tuesday, Aug. 29: The Bumper Jacksons (Bumperjacksons.com). Thursday, Aug. 31: Harpeth Rising (HarpethRising.com).

