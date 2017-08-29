Program to air on architect John Black Lee

John Black Lee — A Candid Conversation will air on NCTV79 and live-stream on its website nctv79.org, at 8 p.m. An encore presentation of John Johansen, Last of the Harvard Five — A Candid Conversation will re-air immediately after at 8:30.
Lee lived in his “House III” in the Silvermine area. Philip Johnson thought so much of the house that he would bring architectural students to there for tours.
Johnson’s acknowledgement of Lee’s work lays the cornerstone of testament to the study and remembrance of, whom some have called, the sixth member of the “Harvard Five.” It was in that vein that John D. Murphy produced the half-hour
program based on an interview filmed in the spring of 2009.
Lee speaks about:
- His top seven iconic Modern residences in the U.S., including his “House II” in New Canaan.
- The threat of tear down and how, “They would have a little trouble” tearing down his House III.
- How Frank Lloyd Wright reacted after Lee approached him saying, “Hey Frank Lloyd Wright, where do you get off saying you’re the best architect in the world?”
- How Philip Johnson came over unannounced with a busload of visitors.
