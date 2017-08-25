New land-use law bypasses Wilton

A state housing land-use procedure law that was vetoed by the governor but revived by the legislature with an override appears to have little or no effect in Wilton because it is aimed at larger communities, according to Town Counsel Ira Bloom.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice forwarded the new law to Bloom for review. This act, House Bill 6880, makes several changes to the affordable-housing, land-use appeals procedure which requires planning and zoning commissions to defend their decisions to deny affordable housing developments or approve them with certain conditions. Generally, the act makes it easier for municipalities to qualify for a temporary suspension of (moratorium) or exemption from the procedure.

Bloom will report to Vanderslice and the Planning and Zoning Commission that the law appears geared toward larger communities with more than 20,000 living units.

“It doesn’t appear initially to offer significant benefits to Wilton. There may be some helpful provisions in terms of qualifying units for a moratorium,” said Bloom, who said it is a detailed new law and he has someone in his office analyzing it closely.

“It won’t be terribly relevant,” he said.

State Rep. Gail Lavielle said the new law was intended to make changes in the unpopular 8-30g affordable housing law.

However, she said: