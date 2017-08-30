Nurses offer nutrition classes

Embracing the back-to-school season the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) will offer three multi-session nutrition education classes on diabetes, cholesterol, and weight management at 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield.

Each class includes education and discussion as well as hands-on strategies and techniques — including recipes and demonstrations— designed to support the creation and meeting of individual goals. The classes will be taught by Meg Whitbeck, RVNA’s registered dietitian and nutrition educator.

The classes include:

Healthy Cooking for Diabetes — Tuesdays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, noon to 1:30.

Six-Week Cholesterol Challenge — Tuesdays, Oct. 10 to Nov. 14, 11:30- 1.

Women’s Nutrition & Lifestyle for Weight Management – Tuesdays, Oct. 3 to Nov. 28 (no class on Halloween), 7-8:30 p.m.

Complete information may be found at http://ridgefieldvna.org/nutrition-programs/.

Advance registration and payment is required. To learn more or enroll for the fall 2017 semester, call 203-438-5555 or email info@ridgefieldvna.org.