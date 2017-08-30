Love baseball trivia? Can you answer this — which New York Yankee first-round draft pick became the first player to become a designated hitter in the major leagues? And for kids under 10 — what city do the Mariners play for?

In the tradition of baseball of “did you know,” the Wilton Historical Society is presenting the Great Baseball Trivia Quiz for Adults and Kids on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 to noon.

This fast and fun fact-filled event will be called by Nick Foster, curator of the current Farm Team: 40 Years of Wilton Baseball exhibition and a pastDV1 athlete himself. There will be questions for all ages, including those geared to kids under 10, with a grand prize of Bluefish tickets. It’s complete with old-fashioned lemonade, popcorn and Cracker Jacks Admission is $10 for members, with