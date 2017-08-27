New app helps during power outages

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice is encouraging residents to sign up with Eversource for a new cell phone application that can help with information during a power outage.

Wilton is no stranger to power outages. During a power outage, many Wilton residents receive their information by either calling Eversource or town hall or by inquiring on Facebook, Vanderslice said.

“The new app provides residents with a better method to receive information. Since it is from the source, it will contain the most accurate and up-todate information,” she said.

According to Eversource, company customers can now now get a power outage update through text messages.

Customers who want to take advantage of this texting option must first register their mobile device online at Eversource. com, or directly fromtheir mobile phone by texting “REG” to 23129.