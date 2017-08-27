New app helps during power outages

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice is encouraging residents to sign up with Eversource for a new cell phone application that can help with information during a power outage.
Wilton is no stranger to power outages. During a power outage, many Wilton residents receive their information by either calling Eversource or town hall or by inquiring on Facebook, Vanderslice said.
“The new app provides residents with a better method to receive information. Since it is from the source, it will contain the most accurate and up-todate information,” she said.
According to Eversource, company customers can now now get a power outage update through text messages.
Customers who want to take advantage of this texting option must first register their mobile device online at Eversource. com, or directly fromtheir mobile phone by texting “REG” to 23129.
Once registered, Eversource recommends customers add the outage text number to their contacts for quick access. Then, it’s easy to just text “OUT” to that number when the power goes out, to report the outage, and text “STAT” to that number for updates.
Customers who already receive outage alerts from Eversource via text will automatically be enrolled in the new two-way texting feature.
As always, customers can also learn about outages by calling 1-800-286-2000.
“We are always working to enhance the ways we interact with our customers and want to make it as easy as possible for them to reach us,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “Many people rely on text messages for updates from family, friends and others, so giving our customers the option to get updates on their energy service is a natural fit. We’re encouraged by the positive response so far, with hundreds of people signing up each week in the short time since we launched this new service.”