Ambulance corps seeks administrator

The Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps has an opening for a part-time vehicle and buildings administrator.

The position involves a number of duties including overseeing the ambulances and fly cars, including maintenance and scheduling repairs as well as managing building and garage maintenance.

Applicants must have current Connecticut EMT certification, five years’ experience as an EMT, a high school diploma, and the ability to work independently with minimal direction.

The salary is $20 per hour and should not require more than 25 hours a week. For complete information, email corps president John Miscioscia at President@wiltonambulance.org or call 203246-7892.