Obituary: Gladys Haug, 91

Gladys Haug, 91, of Wilton, died on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Jan. 20, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Wade Judson Church and Anna Armstrong Church. She was the widow of Auggie Haug.

Survivors include her sons Eric Haug and his was Tara of West Redding, Norman Haug of Danbury, Peter Haug of Bethel, her daughters Nina Darling of West Redding, Helen Shannon and her husband Daniel of Herndon, Va., Christina Broderick and her husband Scott of Medford, N.J., two sisters Clara Corkum and Margarite Beringer, eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately. To offer online condolences to her family please visit boutonfh.com.