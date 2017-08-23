Wilton police log: teen steals truck and goes on rampage

Teen charged in truck theft

Police had to use spike strips to stop a 17-year-old boy from Ridgefield who led them on a chase in a stolen truck.

The teen was arrested on multiple charges Aug. 16 at 5:31 a.m. at Andy Stewart Landscaping Design, 951 Danbury Road, after allegedly stealing a 2013 Chevy Silverado truck and going on a rampage.

Police said the teen was charged with first-degree larceny, five counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of criminal mischief, engaging police in pursuit, and evading responsibility.

Police said officers went to the scene on a report of a stolen truck from the business owner. Shortly afterwards a motor vehicle crash was reported and one of the vehicles left the scene. An officer observed a vehicle in the area with damage consistent with the recent collision and a pursuit entailed as the driver failed to stop for police.

He was brought to rest after spike strips were used. The young driver also damaged other items around where the truck had been stored, and entered four other vehicles as well. It was also learned he was involved in a crash in Danbury. No injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

He was also charged with reckless driving, driving without a license, and failure to grant right of way at a private driveway.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

DUI with children in car

A 37-year-old Stamford man was charged with driving under the influence with children in the vehicle in addition to driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane Aug. 20 at 7:07 p.m. on Danbury Road.

Police said Jean T. Saintilus, of 31 Lafayette Street, Stamford, was driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe erratically near Danbury Road and Sunset Pass. A 911 caller reported it. Officers located the vehicle and stopped him, and detected the odor of alcohol. There was an adult passenger and two children, ages three and five, in the car. The driver refused a breathalyzer test and did not perform the field sobriety test to standard.

He was released on $5,000 bond with a court date of Aug. 31.

Domestic threat

A 45-year-old Wilton man was charged with threatening and disorderly conduct following a domestic incident involving his girlfriend Aug. 22 at 3:45 a.m.

Police said Anthony Brezac could not post $2,500 bond and was sent to court the same morning.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The Wilton Police Department responded to two domestic cases, including the one listed above for which an arrest was made, during the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 22.