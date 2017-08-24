Wilton Senior Center News

Instructional bridge opportunities

Michael Hess will teach Introduction to Bridge on Fridays, Oct. 6 to Nov. 17, from 11:30 to 1:15. The cost is $70 for the seven-week series.

He will also teach Intermediate Bridge on Fridays, Sept. 8 to Oct. 27, from 1:30 to 3:30. The cost is $75 for the eight-week series.

Bridge combines mental exercise of the reasoning faculties, short- and long-term memory centers, planning and collation skills, social interaction techniques, and a host of other mental calisthenics useful in everyday life.

Introduction to Bridge is for the player with very little or no bridge experience.

Intermediate Bridge is for the person who used to play bridge but has not done so for years and needs to get up-to-date on the latest advances in this forever-evolving game, for the person who plays bridge but feels developmentally stalled and needs help getting to the next level of proficiency, or for the moderately experienced social and/or duplicate bridge players.

Open bridge is offered on Wednesdays from 10 to noon for a drop-in fee of $5. Michael Hess supervises games of duplicate bridge in which contestants play identical cards, with each deal scored independently, permitting comparison of individual scores. For all levels of play. This is not a sanctioned game.

A lifetime of learning

The nonprofit Lifetime Learners Institute at the nearby Norwalk Community College invites people 50 years of age and older to participate in one or more daytime, non-credit classes. Forty classes, starting in mid-September, will keep you active mentally, physically, and socially. Subjects include comedy, health, music, history, economics, art, politics, religions, travel, literature, science, culture, genealogy, philosophy, and current events. These classes meet only once a week for four to eight weeks without stress or tests. To request a free, detailed course catalog call 203-857-3330 or see lifetimelearners.org.

Energy assistance

The Wilton Social Services Department has begun assisting with applications for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. The Energy Assistance Program helps offset the winter heating costs of Connecticut’s lower-income households. The program does not start until November, but applications may be taken early. Appointments will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9 and 3. Please call Phoebe Musico, adult and family social worker, at 203-834-6238 for questions regarding documentation requirements or to make an appointment.

The income limits for this program are:

$34,366.28 for a household of one;

$44,940.52 for a household of two;

$55,514.76 for a household of three;

$66,089.00 for a household of four.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

This year you may join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Danbury and/or Norwalk. On Sunday, Sept. 10, Western Connecticut State University’s Westside Campus in Danbury will host its first Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. On Sunday, Oct. 8, Calf Pasture Beach Park, Norwalk, hosts a shoreline walk. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Advance registration is encouraged although on-site registration will also take place. Register at alz.org/walk.

Coming events

Friday, Aug. 25, 10, No Feldenkrais Today; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Aug. 28, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 9:45, BeMoved, with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Wilton Farmer’s Market at the Historical Society; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Aug. 31, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.