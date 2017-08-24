Wilton Library Lines

Reading program’s last hurrah

The Children’s Library summer reading program, Water, Wind & World, is wrapping up with a kid-favorite Dinosaurs Rock! on Friday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. This fun, interactive program gives children in kindergarten and up a chance to touch and feel real fossils, learn more fascinating facts about prehistoric creatures and bring home real fossils. Registration is required. The program is made possible by the Amadeo Family.

Wizards unite at camp

Wizards in grades 3 through 5 will experience all things magical including the sorting hat when the Celebrating 20 Years of Harry Potter fund-raiser at the library gets underway on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 9 to 3. Young wizards will learn about magical creatures, the Science of Divinations from Professor Trelawney, how to guard against the dark arts and so much more. Lunch is provided in part by Pinocchio Pizza. Children are encouraged to wear their best Hogwarts attire. The fund-raiser fee is $50 per child. Advance registration is required in person. Space is limited. For more details, visit the Children’s Library or call 203-762-6336.

Practice, practice, practice

There’s probably nothing as daunting to a teenager as walking into SAT or ACT tests cold and taking them when the scores count. The library is offering a program that may help take the sting out of taking the tests with SAT & ACT Practice Tests for High School Students on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 10 to 1. These are free tests being administered by C2 Education of Wilton. The student chooses which one to take when registering. After the test is taken, the student can schedule an appointment with C2 — students will receive the written results and review the test with a C2 staff member, section by section. If the students then want to hire them for tutoring, arrangements are made directly with C2 Education. Registration is required and students are asked to indicate which test, SAT or ACT, they wish to take. Space is limited.

Epistolary poetry seminar

Popular guest lecturer Gerald Weiss begins a free, four-part literature seminar entitled, Fate and Fury, Fact and Fiction in Ovid’s Heroides, on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 10:30 to noon. The sessions continue on Sept. 14, 28, and Oct. 5. The Roman poet Ovid’s Heroides (i.e. Heroines) is a collection of 21 fictional letters in Latin verse (elegiac couplets) written by legendary, love-struck mythological heroines to the heroes who have victimized and abandoned them. The letters are the outpourings of females (via a male author) who use a rhetorical style to persuade, plead, praise, condemn, complain, lament, and threaten their lovers in a witty and ironic tone. The sessions will cover four of the letters by legendary women somehow connected to the Trojan War: Oenone writing to Paris; Helen to Paris; Briseis to Achilles (all three characters in Homer’s Iliad); and Dido to Aeneas (from Vergil’s Aeneid). Weiss earned both a B.A and an M.A. in classical languages from St. Louis University. He pursued graduate studies in Philosophy and Theology at Innsbruck University (Austria) and later at the Gregorian University (Rome, Italy) where he received his Ph.D. See the registration link for more details. Packets will be available at the circulation desk beginning Aug. 31. Advance registration is required.

Coming in September

With Labor Day fast approaching (the unofficial end of summer), people may be caught up in the frenzy of fitting in the last few vacation days before the school year begins or kids head off to college. It may be easy to miss the wonderful programs the library has to offer right at the start of September; the above-mentioned literature seminar being one of them. This is a reminder for people to save the date for the library’s September art exhibition, Celebr8/Art Exhibition and Reception, opening Friday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This exhibition features the talents of eight artists from the area. The first author talk of the fall is with Nancy Pearl, “America’s Librarian,” known to NPR listeners for her work as a commentator about books on Morning Edition. She will be visiting the library to discuss her debut novel, George & Lizzie on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is highly recommended for the jazz concert and the author talk by visiting the library’s website or calling 203-762-6334.