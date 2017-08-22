Take out your trash when visiting parks

Wilton Parks and Recreation is implementing a carry in, carry out pilot program effective immediately for trash and recycling at town-owned fields and trails, a press release from the first selectman’s office said.

The program is a means of bypassing a pending state requirement that public venues — playing fields, trails, parks, and downtown areas — now must provide for the separate collection, sorting and disposal of trash and recyclables. Because this would prove costly for the Parks and Recreation Department in terms of time and labor to collect, sort and dispose of recyclables in addition to trash, the Parks and Recreation Commission adopted the carry in, carry out policy.

“The incremental costs of compliance and potential harsh fines for noncompliance makes carry in, carry out a no-brainer,” said commission chair Pete Connolly.

The pilot program requires field and park users to be responsible for removing all of their own trash or recyclables. Signs will be posted informing users of the new policy. The pilot program is consistent with the town’s commitment to conservation and sustainability, the release said.

Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, Kristine Lilly, and Middlebrook softball fields (Field 1 and Field 2) as well as Merwin Meadows and Schenck’s Island will not be included in the pilot program. Separate recycling and trash receptacles will be placed at these locations.

Any questions about the program should be directed to Steve Pierce, director of Parks and Recreation at steve.pierce@wiltonct.org or 203-834-6234, ext. 6.