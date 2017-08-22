Obituary: Rochelle Bluestein

Rochelle Bluestein (née Ginsberg), fondly known as Rokki, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Aug. 20, after an extended illness. Rokki was born in Los Angeles, Calif., where she spent most of her childhood. She married her high school sweetheart, David, on Sept. 4, 1966.

Together they had two children, Marcus and Matthew, who were the loves of her life. The joy of Rokki’s life was being an incredible mother to her boys. She was their biggest fan, their greatest supporter, and most important teacher. Rokki loved her grandchildren beyond measure and relished every moment spent with them. They will miss her terribly. Rokki will be remembered for her legacy of incredible selflessness, generosity, and kindness.

Rokki was a long-time resident of Ridgefield, Conn., where she was passionately involved with the MacDonald-Pin dancers for 34 years. She particularly loved being involved in the production of their annual recital. Rokki loved dancing, reading, crafting, and spending time with her family and friends.

Rokki is survived by her husband David of Ridgefield; son Marcus and wife Christina of Wilton; son Matthew and wife Alexandra of Fairfield; brother and sister in-law Arthur and Judy Gross of Casa Grande, Ariz.; niece Raemi Gross of San Francisco, Calif.; nephew Benjamin Gross of Phoenix, Ariz.; and four grandchildren: Tyler, Ben, Drew, and Molly.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 25, 2017, at 12 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home in Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rokki’s name to organizations she generously supported, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.cff.org) or Boston Children’s Hospital (www.childrenshospital.org).