Obituary: Jay William Kenefic, 69

Jay William Kenefic, of Bethel, Conn., husband of Letitia Corr Kenefic, died on June 13, 2017, in Cape Cod, Mass., his favorite vacation spot for the last eighteen years.

Jay was born on April 25, 1948, in Norwalk, Conn., to Madeline and Joseph Kenefic. He graduated from Wilton High School in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Vet. He was a skilled and knowledgeable craftsman who held many jobs over the years, ending as a self-employed property manager. He was a member of the VFW Post #399 in Westport, Conn.

Jay loved fishing, boating, gardening, music and was an excellent chef. He was hard-working and larger than life and brought smiles and laughter wherever he went. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved son Jay Jr.; brothers Greg (Terry), Jon (Doreen) and Bill (Katie) Kenefic; stepsons Sam Ferris, Jack (Julie) and Jason (Suzanne) Faragher, grandchildren: Chase, Cade, Callie and Ella Faragher, brother-in-law: Muggsy (Debbie) Corr, sister-in-law Pam Corr, nephews: Ian, Ryan, Joe, Jesse and Griffin Kenefic, Jon (Lisa) and Andrew (Nadia) Corr, nieces: Chrissy (Ryan) Fernandez, Sarah Corr, Samantha (Alberto) Florez and several cousins.

A Mass and celebration of Jay’s life will take place on Aug. 26, 2017, at St. Mary Church, 26 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Jay’s memory to The Lt. John G. Corr Memorial Award Fund, 30 Deacons Lane, Wilton, CT 06897 or Save the Sound (www.savethesound.org).