This Week’s Movie Menu: Andrews, Garland, Hackman, Hanks, Pesci, Sellers, Merman & More

As summer begins to wind down, watching a movie at home can be a refreshing way to relax this weekend.

Thanks to broadcast and cable television, you can go to the movies without leaving home.

Take a look at what’s playing.

Friday, Aug. 18

Goodfellas (1990)

Joe Pesci reminds us it’s no fun to ride in the trunk of a car in this intense drama about the underworld from director Martin Scorsese. Ray Liotta stars as a man captivated by crime.

5 p.m. AMC

Home Alone (1990)

While the holidays are months away, this classic comedy reminds us why we so enjoy that time of year. Macaulay Culkin is one captivating child performer.

5:55 p.m. Freeform

Sunday in New York (1964)

Long before she went dramatic on film, Jane Fonda was a delightful comedienne as demonstrated by this engaging romantic comedy. Cliff Robertson costars.

6 p.m. TCM

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are at their most charming in this Nora Ephron adaptation of The Shop Around the Corner that also fueled the story of the Broadway musical She Loves Me.

8 p.m. POP

The Birds (1963)

Tippi Hedren has a tough time at the beach when scores of birds decide to frighten. This Alfred Hitchcock classic did for coastlines what Psycho did for showers.

8 p.m. TCM

Saturday, Aug. 19

Star! (1968)

Julie Andrews delivers, perhaps, the most complex performance of her film career as a driven performer who longs for a stable private life. The musical numbers dazzle.

12:05 p.m. Saturday and 10:05 a.m. Sunday, FXM

The World of Henry Orient (1964)

Peter Sellers delights as a recluse in New York City who finds it necessary to hide from two teenage girls who target him with their interest and affection.

12 noon TCM

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

Gene Hackman, fresh from an Oscar for The French Connection, leads a band of survivors to calm waters in this disaster epic about a capsized ship. Shelley Winters steals the film.

12:45 p.m. IFC

The Harvey Girls (1945)

Judy Garland captivates as a girl who moves to the West to find romance and adventure. Angela Lansbury and Ray Bolger costar in this classic MGM musical.

6 p.m. TCM

Sunday, Aug. 20

There’s No Business Like Show Business (1954)

Ethel Merman shines as a classic stage mother in this movie collection of songs by Irving Berlin. Look for a singing and dancing Marilyn Monroe in a supporting role.

1 p.m. FXM