Wilton real estate sales: Aug. 11-17, 2017

The following land transfers were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 11 through Aug. 17, 2017.
31 West Church Street: Donald E. W akeman to West Church Street Associates LLC, $350,000.
61 Sugar Loaf Drive: Pasquale and Deborah Dilulio to Richard E. Mayer, $625,000.
165 Drum Hill Road: Jeffrey Jacobs to Victoria L. Marin, $4,000.
5 Stewart Lane: Theresa M. Lyon TR to Marc and Kerry Greenfield, $640,000.
111 Highfield Road: Benjamin and Hillary Jackson to Winthrop and Elizabeth Wharton, $1,535,000.
6 Glen Ridge: Leah O. Lethbridge to Diana C. and Edward B Bankowski III, $330,000.
221 Whipstick Road: Ian Tesar to Fabreez and Jennifer Soudagar, $675,000.
14 Sunset Pass: John and Joanne Nessel to Gary and Barbara Mecozzi, $250,000.
184 Westport Road: R P Andrew and Judith Anne McNee to Thirunavukkarasu Raman and Meera Dharmalin, $655,000.