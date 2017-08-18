Wilton real estate sales: Aug. 11-17, 2017

The following land transfers were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 11 through Aug. 17, 2017.

31 West Church Street: Donald E. W akeman to West Church Street Associates LLC, $350,000.

61 Sugar Loaf Drive: Pasquale and Deborah Dilulio to Richard E. Mayer, $625,000.

165 Drum Hill Road: Jeffrey Jacobs to Victoria L. Marin, $4,000.

5 Stewart Lane: Theresa M. Lyon TR to Marc and Kerry Greenfield, $640,000.

111 Highfield Road: Benjamin and Hillary Jackson to Winthrop and Elizabeth Wharton, $1,535,000.

6 Glen Ridge: Leah O. Lethbridge to Diana C. and Edward B Bankowski III, $330,000.

221 Whipstick Road: Ian Tesar to Fabreez and Jennifer Soudagar, $675,000.

14 Sunset Pass: John and Joanne Nessel to Gary and Barbara Mecozzi, $250,000.

184 Westport Road: R P Andrew and Judith Anne McNee to Thirunavukkarasu Raman and Meera Dharmalin, $655,000.