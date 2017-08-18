Wilton Bulletin

Wilton real estate sales: Aug. 11-17, 2017

By Wilton Bulletin on August 18, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

real estate

184 Westport Road

The following land transfers were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 11 through Aug. 17, 2017.

31 West Church Street: Donald E. W akeman to West Church Street Associates LLC,  $350,000.

61 Sugar Loaf Drive: Pasquale and Deborah Dilulio to Richard E. Mayer, $625,000.

165 Drum Hill Road: Jeffrey Jacobs to Victoria L. Marin, $4,000.

5 Stewart Lane: Theresa M. Lyon TR to Marc and Kerry Greenfield, $640,000.

111 Highfield Road: Benjamin and Hillary Jackson to Winthrop and Elizabeth Wharton, $1,535,000.

6 Glen Ridge: Leah O. Lethbridge to Diana C. and Edward B Bankowski III, $330,000.

221 Whipstick Road: Ian Tesar to Fabreez and Jennifer Soudagar, $675,000.

14 Sunset Pass: John and Joanne Nessel to Gary and Barbara Mecozzi, $250,000.

184 Westport Road: R P Andrew and Judith Anne McNee to Thirunavukkarasu Raman and Meera Dharmalin, $655,000.

