Obituary: Charlotte M. Ransom, 85

Charlotte M. (Arnone) Ransom, 85, of Longmeadow, Mass., entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, with loved ones at her side. She was the beloved wife of 30 years to the late Donald Ransom.

Charlotte was born on Nov. 13, 1931, in Enfield, Conn., to the late Charles and Carmela (Licata) Arnone. She resided in Longmeadow for the past 46 years and in Enfield before that. Charlotte retired in 1992 from ABB Services, Windsor, Conn., after many years of service. She was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church, Longmeadow, Mass.

A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and sister, she dedicated her life to caring for family and loved ones.

Charlotte is survived by her two children, Stuart Ransom and wife Patti of Stowe, Vt., and Cindy Cherico and husband Bob of Wilton, Conn.; her four beloved grandchildren, Miles Ransom and Katie, Haley and Jonathan Cherico; and her loving sister, Agatha Arnone of Longmeadow, Mass.

Per her request there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 519 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, Mass. Committal services will follow in St. Patrick’s King St. Cemetery, Enfield, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, Longmeadow, Mass.

Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, Conn., is assisting her family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message or for more information, visit: brownefuneralchapels.com.