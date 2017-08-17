Wilton Bulletin

Vigil planned in response to Charlottesville

By Wilton Bulletin on August 17, 2017

The Wilton community may reclaim the symbol of light — from the torches that burned in Charlottesville — during a candlelight vigil planned for Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 7 to 7:45 p.m., in the courtyard of Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road. Refreshments will follow.

Standing Together, Standing Strong: An Interfaith Gathering will include prayers and words. First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice will read the town proclamation on civility. Those gathered will be given the opportunity to donate to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Anti-Defamation League, or Catholic Charities.

The vigil is presented by the Wilton Clergy Association. Among those who will be attending are Rabbi Rachel Bearman of Temple B’nai Chaim, Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima, the Rev. Shannon White of Wilton Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Alon White of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, and members of the American Institute for Islamic Studies.

