One dead following crash

By Tony Spinelli on August 17, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A 68-year-old Danbury man is dead following a two-car crash on Route 7 near the intersection of Old Mill Road Wednesday at 8:27 p.m.

Police said a 2008 red Toyota Corolla four-door sedan, operated by George A. Najam, 68, from Danbury, collided head-on with a 2013 white Toyota Sienna mini-van operated by Gloria Jimenez-Aviles, 48, from Stamford. The collision occurred in the southbound lane.

Responding officers found Najam trapped in his vehicle and without a pulse. Najam was extricated from the vehicle by the responding fire services from Wilton Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Department and Georgetown and Wilton EMS.

Life-saving efforts were employed. Najam was taken to Norwalk Hospital where he later died, police said.

Jimenez-Avilez suffered a non-life threatening leg injury and was taken to Danbury Hospital where she was later released.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Wilton Police Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicles being operated prior to the crash, should call the Wilton Police Department at 203-834-6260 and ask for Officer Lichtenberger, reference case number 1700009982.

