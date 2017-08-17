Wilton Bulletin

Route 7 bridge closing this weekend

By Wilton Bulletin on August 17, 2017 in Lead News, News, Transportation · 0 Comments

Tens of thousands of cars will be detoured through Ridgefield this weekend.

The planned weekend-long closing of Route 7 for bridge repairs in Branchville is scheduled to go from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

The follow-up closure that had been planned remains scheduled for Aug. 25 to 28.

For each closure, Route 7 is not a through road at the work site, which detours an estimated 17,000 vehicles on Saturdays and 13,000 on Sundays through the center of Ridgefield — right down Main Street — via Route 102 and Route 35.

These consecutive weekends of detours will be the third and fourth of five highway closings planned to allow repair of the bridge that carries Route 7 over the Norwalk River just north of Branchville.

The closure this weekend is needed for the installation of precast concrete bridge abutments.

A fifth closure will be needed for the $3.5-million bridge project, but dates for it have not yet been announced.

