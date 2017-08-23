Wilton Bulletin

Editorial cartoonist surpasses milestone

By Wilton Bulletin on August 23, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

HAN Network editorial cartoonist, Doug Smith just completed his 2,000th cartoon for the local community media chain.

Smith has been doing the cartoons since the HAN Network, then Hersam Acorn Newspapers, acquired Hometown Publications in 2007.

He is a four-time recipient of New England Newspaper & Press Association (NENPA) awards for editorial cartooning, and also earned two awards from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists (CTSPJ).

Smith displays and discusses his cartoons on a weekly segment called Drawing Conclusions on HAN Network’s news magazine CT Pulse. He also conducts presentations and seminars for cartooning at various libraries and schools.

