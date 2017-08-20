Lottery determines ballot positions

In a year with contested seats in a couple of local races, the offices of the town clerk and registrars of voters got together Aug. 16 to conduct a lottery to determine the order in which candidates will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election.

The only names that could not be included were the petition candidates because the secretary of the state’s office had not officially vetted their required signatures. They are Al Alper, running for selectman and Melissa Rotini running for Planning and Zoning Commission.

Here are the results:

Selectman

1a Deborah McFadden

1b Joshua S. Cole

2b Lori Bufano

Board of Finance

3a Richard F. Creeth

3b Stuart Koenigsberg

4b Jeffrey Rutishauser

Board of Education

6a Deborah Low

6b Andrea D. Preston

7a Gretchen Jeanes

7b Glenn E. Hemmerle

Board of Assessment Appeals

9b Rudolph Hoefling

Planning and Zoning full term

10a Eric Fanwick

11a Doris Knapp

10b Peter Shiue

11b Sally Poundstone

12b Christopher Pagliaro

Planning and Zoning to fill vacancy

15a Basam Nabulsi

15b Richard Tomasetti

16b Marianne Gustafson

Zoning Board of Appeals

18a Tom Gunther

18b Kenny Rhodes

Zoning Board of Appeals alternate

20a Jackson Coleman

20b Tracy Serta

Constables

221 Bo Mitchell

23a Ernest Ricco

22b Warren Serenbetz Jr.

23b Christopher Gardner

24b Raymond T. Tobiassen