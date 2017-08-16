Wilton Bulletin

CT Pulse: Sen. Bob Duff talks budget delays, Malloy letter to towns, cities

By Kate Czaplinski on August 16, 2017 in HAN Live Feature, HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, CT Pulse talks with state Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff about the budget delay, Gov. Dannel Malloy’s letter to towns and cities, more.

Editorial Director John Kovach joins Kate Czaplinski to review some of the stories we are following this week, including reaction to the violence in Charlottesville.

Watch the show below:

Later in the show, Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on state politics and news of the week.

