Wilton Library lets the sun shine in

As the solar eclipse skirts by Wilton on Monday, Aug. 21, between 1 and 4 p.m., Wilton Library will throw open its Brubeck Room doors for a Solar Eclipse Party. The library will be giving out one pair of solar eclipse safety glasses per family for those attending the viewing while supplies last. The eclipse will begin around 1:25 in this area with the fullest viewing around 2:45. The library will show a live feed from NASA of the total eclipse as the moon passes between the sun and the earth.

In Wilton, people will be able to see about 70% of the eclipse as compared to other parts of the country. Crafts and other activities will be available for families during the process. People of all ages may enjoy eclipse-themed refreshments and they will be able to try out the pinhole cameras. The library courtyards will be open for optimum viewing.

“With the strength of our STEM programming, we just knew we had to see science in the making,” said Andrea Szabo, Children’s Library manager. “This eclipse viewing is such a wonderful teachable moment; we had to be a part of it.”

There is no registration and no fee. People may stop by anytime during the three-hour festivities. For information, call 203-762-6336.