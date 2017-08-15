Wilton police log — man strangles woman, 10th home burglary of the year

DUI

A 41-year-old Ridgefield man was charged with driving under the influence and failure to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of a change of address on Aug. 13 at 10:35 p.m. on Danbury Road.

Police said Bogdan Daryda, of 2 Blackberry Lane, Ridgefield, was released on $260 bond with a court date of Aug. 14.

His blood alcohol level was 0.2596. The legal limit is 0.08.

Police said he was pulled over after a 911 caller reported his vehicle swerving in traffic. He then failed a field sobriety test.

Strangulation

Police arrested a 25-year-old Brookfield man Aug. 13, on Danbury Road at 6:30 p.m. after he allegedly strangled and battered a woman in his car when she tried to get out of the vehicle.

Police said they found the woman walking near the vehicle when they arrived after being alerted by a passerby reporting a disturbance. Police said the woman did not need medical attention.

Donald Karagianes was held on $25,000 bond and went to court Monday, on charges of third-degree assault, violation of a protective order, breach of peace, strangulation and risk of injury to a minor, because there was a child in the vehicle.

Art theft

Gateway Art and Framing, 33 Danbury Road, reported Sunday that a man walked out with an 11×14-inch painting valued at $500.

Police described the man as Hispanic, in his 50s, five-feet-11-inches tall. Anyone with information should call detectives at 203-834-6260.

Tool burglary

Police responded to the 10th house burglary of the year Aug. 12 at 8:50 p.m. on Chestnut Hill Road.

The house was under construction and an undetermined value of copper pipes, tools, a cement mixer and other materials were taken from the scene over the past week. Entry was made through a garage window.

Underage alcohol party

Police charged Rhys Evershed, 18, of 53 Kellogg Drive, with possession of alcohol by a minor and serving alcohol to minors.

Police went to the address at 11:08 p.m. after a complaint by neighbors of a loud party. His parents were not at home at the time, police said.

At least 25 minors attended the party and fled into the woods when police arrived.

Evershed was released on a promise to appear in court Aug. 28.

The Wilton Police Department responded to two domestic violence cases, including the one with the arrest reported above, and one domestic verbal case during the week of Aug. 8 to Aug. 15.