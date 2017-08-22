Weir holds Art in the Park Festival and Art Contest

It seems only logical the only national park devoted to Impressionist painting would hold an art festival.

And so, the first-ever Art in the Park Festival and Art Contest will bring together professional and amateur artists for a day of exhibitions and competition on Friday, Aug. 25, at Weir Farm National Historic Site at 735 Nod Hill Road. The free event is presented in concert with the Friends of Weir Farm and the Weir Farm Art Center.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and culminates at day’s end with the judging and announcement of the art competition winners. In between, there will be art demonstrations, including demonstrations by master impressionist instructor Dmitri Wright, activity stations, free-to-use art supplies, music, refreshments, and more.

Advanced artists are encouraged to bring their own supplies, and the park will provide supplies for those that don’t have their own. All visitors will have the opportunity to create works of art and enter the contest. At the end of the day, an on-site exhibition will feature entries for viewing and judging.

Visitors will have the chance to vote for their favorite piece during the festival and help determine a winner for the Visitor’s Choice Award. Other awards will be determined by a panel of judges and winners for each category will be announced at 5 p.m. to wrap up the festivities.

A detailed schedule of activities and demonstration times will be available on the park website at www.nps.gov/wefa in mid-August.

The theme of the 2017 art contest is Impressions of Weir Farm. It challenges visitors to create something colorful, exciting, and unique based on their experience at the park. Entries will be judged on the use of color, quality of work, originality, creativity, and how well the work is related to the theme.

There will be a special category for professional or advanced artists, and several categories based on age for all other entries. All winners will be featured on the park’s website and social media and receive an award. All submissions may be part of an exhibition that will be on view at the G&B Cultural Center during September.

The winner of the professional artist category will receive the Weir Masterpiece Award and have the option to display their work at the park following the contest.

In addition to submitting works of art during the festival on Aug. 25, visitors and professional artists may enter by dropping off original artwork at the park during visitor center hours. The park will accept entries in person or by mail up to the day of the event. Include name, age, phone number, and email address with artwork. Entries must be received and on display by 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 for judging.