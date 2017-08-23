Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Kiwanis Oktoberfest

By Wilton Bulletin on August 23, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Getting ready for the Kiwanis Club’s Oktoberfest are, from left, Fred Sindel, Jan Hapke, Kiwanis president John Kalamarides, Lori Sindel, Carol Boehly and Paul Hannah. — Jerry Holdridge photo

Getting ready for the Kiwanis Club’s Oktoberfest are, from left, Fred Sindel, Jan Hapke, Kiwanis president John Kalamarides, Lori Sindel, Carol Boehly and Paul Hannah. — Jerry Holdridge photo

Following a successful inaugural event last year, the Wilton Kiwanis Oktoberfest is back as a bigger, family event on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 9 p.m., at the Kiwanis Pavilion on the grounds of the Wilton YMCA.

“The committee feels that Wilton should have an Oktoberfest every year as a community event so that the entire family can spend a few hours together with wonderful music, great food and fun for all,” a press release said.

To that end, there will be a bounce house and other activities for the young ones and a kids’ menu will be available.

This year’s fest will feature an authentic German oom-pah band, two German beers, and a typical German meal. There will be seating under the pavilion and a large tent for music and dancing.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Downed tree closes Pimpewaug Road Next Post After our veterans serve us, we serve them
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress