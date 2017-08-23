Following a successful inaugural event last year, the Wilton Kiwanis Oktoberfest is back as a bigger, family event on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 9 p.m., at the Kiwanis Pavilion on the grounds of the Wilton YMCA.

“The committee feels that Wilton should have an Oktoberfest every year as a community event so that the entire family can spend a few hours together with wonderful music, great food and fun for all,” a press release said.

To that end, there will be a bounce house and other activities for the young ones and a kids’ menu will be available.

This year’s fest will feature an authentic German oom-pah band, two German beers, and a typical German meal. There will be seating under the pavilion and a large tent for music and dancing.