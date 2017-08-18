Two candidates petition for ballot spot

There will be no Republican primary next month, but there will be two names on the ballot who are petitioning candidates.

Would-be primary challenger Al Alper, chairman of the Republican Town Committee, did not turn in petitions for a primary by the Aug. 9 deadline with the registrars of voters, said Town Clerk Lori Kaback. He did, however, have enough signatures to get himself on the ballot in November as a nominating petition candidate. No Democrats submitted paperwork for a primary.

A second petitioning candidate, Unaffiliated Melissa Rotini, will be on the ballot for a seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Each candidate needed 44 signatures to get on the ballot. Alper collected 44 signatures and Rotini collected 74.

Alper had previously said he was considering a primary to open the choice to all Republican voters.

“In all honesty, I have spent my entire time in public life fighting for lower costs for the taxpayers, and I could not square the cost of a primary against my belief the taxpayers shouldn’t bear additional costs if they don’t have to,” he said in a telephone interview. “This just made more sense.”

Rotini said she has always wanted to work on behal of the town.

She is a municipal attorney in White Plains, N.Y.

“I’ve been trying to get involved for a while,” Rotini said. “I thought I might be useful to help the town.”

The endorsed Republican candidates are current selectman Lori Bufano and Joshua Cole. They will run against Deborah McFadden, chairman of the Democratic Town Committee.

Rotini is filling out the term of Democrat Franklin Wong, who resigned in May. That term is up Dec. 1. She got on the board by writing a letter to the commissioners and being selected by them to replace Wong. She lives on Ridgefield Road and many of those who signed her petition live on the same road or in the area.

The other candidates running for Planning and Zoning are Democrats Doris Knapp, Eric Fanwick, and Bas Nabulsi, and Republicans Marianne Gustafson, Chris Pagliaro, Richard Tomasetti, Sally Poundstone, and Peter Shiue.