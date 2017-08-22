Wilton Bulletin

Apples are back

By Wilton Bulletin on August 22, 2017 in Lead News · 0 Comments

Those who mourned the poor local apple crop last year, caused by a warm winter and then destructive late frost, will be happy to hear the forecast is for Connecticut’s apple crop to more than double this year.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 fruit forecast for the Northeastern Region, Connecticut is expected to produce 25 million pounds of apples this year, compared to just 12.9 million pounds last year. This year shows an increase for all nine states in the report from Maine to New Jersey, but Connecticut’s is the biggest percentage increase.

Nationally, however, apple production is expected to decline from 11,273,500,000 pounds to 10,444,000,000 pounds.

