Letter: Family appreciates story

By Wilton Bulletin on August 25, 2017 in Lead News, Letters

To the Editors:

Peter Kaskell’s family thanks Kendra Baker again for the excellently researched article about his award of the medal from the French Legion of Honor. It was interesting to read of other earlier Wilton honorees, Trygve Hansen and Charles Baffo. Another recipient of the Legion of Honor medal was Gerald Levy, who lived in Wilton for many years, and is now our neighbor in Redding. It was awarded to him about nine years ago for his actions in wartime France, where he was seriously wounded.

Joan Kaskell
Redding, Aug. 10

