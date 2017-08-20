Auditions for tenors and basses

The Wilton Singers welcome singers in the tenor and bass voice parts to schedule an audition for the 2017-2018 season. The audition will include some vocalizing and sight-singing, and singers should prepare a short piece to sing, which can be a cappella or accompanied.

Rehearsals are held in Wilton on Tuesday evenings, 7 to 9 p.m., from September through mid-May beginning Sept. 5.

The Wilton Singers, under the direction of Kevin Cotellese, is a regional, auditioned chorus that attracts adult singers of all musical backgrounds. A member-driven organization, it performs a wide variety of musical styles, from classic to contemporary, for the personal and cultural enrichment of the members and the public.

The group will perform three concerts in the upcoming season

Feast on Dec. 1-2;

Holiday Sing at Wilton Library on Dec. 10;

Spring concert on May 11-12.

Interested candidates should email Alison Conroy at wiltonsingers@gmail.com.

Information: wiltonsingers.org.