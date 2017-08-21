Wilton Corporate Park seeks parking growth

The Wilton Corporate Park, a major office complex on Danbury Road that Town Planning Director Bob Nerney has called the gateway to Wilton, is seeking to expand two of its four parking garages by a net 500 spaces.

The property owner managers, David Marcus Partners, are winding their way through the myriad approvals they need from the Inland Wetlands Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission to build extensions on the parking garages at the 33-acre campus, near the Norwalk line.

“There’s been a national trend affecting us locally for a long time, since 2007, since the recession,” said David Fiore, senior vice president of Davis Marcus Partners, developer of the four-building campus. Since the recession, he said, there has been a trend for corporate tenants to more densely occupy their leased space.

“So they’re putting more people into the same amount of square footage,” he said. “We need to have the ability to offer additional parking for today’s leasing environment.”

The main three companies in the buildings whose garages must be expanded are A.C. Nielsen, the marketing and media information company, Louis Dreyfus Commodities, and AIG Insurance.

The garage at 40 Danbury Road now has 492 spaces, and will grow by 185 spaces, according to plans on file at the town’s planning and zoning office. The garage at 50 Danbury Road now has 1,089 spaces, and will grow by 326 spaces.

Those parking totals include some surface parking in lots at the complex, according to Nerney.

It was not clear how many of the additional jobs would be new hires, or simply employee relocations from other buildings.

Other companies there will soon be moving out, leaving leasing opportunities open to other companies that may want to move to town. Sun Products, a provider of fabric care products, will be leaving 60 Danbury Road in the fall for a move to Stamford, Fiore said, and Ryan Partners will be moving across town to 10 Westport Road.

“It’s a very nice building and we’re optimistic we’ll be able to lease it out quickly,” Fiore said.

Information: Wiltoncorporatepark.com.