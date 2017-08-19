Kate McDonald weds Jeffrey Sherman

Wilton Bulletin

Kate McDonald was married to Jeffrey Sherman on Saturday, July 15, in Underhill, Vt.

The wedding took place on the beautiful property at the foot of Mt. Mansfield where the couple resides.

The bride is the daughter of Ann and Jack McDonald of Wilton, Conn. She grew up in Wilton and attended Wilton schools. She graduated from St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vt. and is now working as a special educator at the Center for Technology, Essex in Essex, Vt.

The groom is the son of Dr. And Mrs. Donald Sherman of Barre, Vt. He graduated from Johnson State College, Vt., and works in software development.

