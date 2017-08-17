Senior Center News: Aug. 17

Renter’s rebate

Sept. 29 is the deadline for elderly renters and totally disabled renters to file for the state’s annual renter’s rebate program. Under this program, they may be eligible for a rebate of up to $900.

Elderly applicants must have been 65 by Dec. 31, 2016; have rented in Connecticut for at least one year; and have income for 2016 of less than $35,200 if single and $42,900 if filing married. There is no age requirement for totally disabled renters; however, all remaining requirements are the same as for elderly renters.

Eligible renters should visit the assessor’s office between 9 and 4, Monday through Friday. Renters must bring proof of income, including their Federal 1040 tax return, Social Security 1099 statement, rent receipts and utility bills for the year ending Dec. 31, 2016. Totally Disabled renters must also bring proof of disability.

If you have any questions, call Anna in the assessor’s office at 203-563-0121.

Exercise classes

BeMoved! — Tuesdays, 9:45; $5 drop-in fee per class.

BeMoved is a dance fitness experience for adults of all movement abilities. It is designed to deliver a safe, body-friendly experience that improves the quality of a person’s movement. Each class focuses on a different musical dance genre using continuous, engaging dance combinations to inspire anyone from first-time dancer to professional. Phyllis Hirschfield, instructor.

Yoga — Tuesdays, 11 to noon; Thursdays, 10 to 11; $3 drop-in fee per class.

Denise O’Hearn conducts a gentle yoga class that warms up the joints of your body, stretches and strengthens your muscles.

Feldenkrais — Fridays, 10 to 11; $5 drop-in fee per class.

Do you limit yourself without even knowing it? It’s time to take charge of your own comfort and discard the movement patterns that hold you back. Explore this exciting, innovative movement method designed to relieve pain, exercise your brain, and teach you to move with greater comfort, ease, and fluidity. Cathy Paine, instructor.

Tai Chi — Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30, $3 drop-in fee per class.

Joe Alampi teaches these easy-to-absorb, effective, short sets of motions appropriate for any age. Tai chi has been shown to prevent falls and improve the daily functioning of seniors.

Line Dance Fusion — Mondays, 10:30 to 11:30, $3 drop-in fee per class.

Beatriz Araujo teaches line dancing as a great form of exercise and social interaction. Beginners as well as experienced dancers are welcome. Summer’s a great time to learn a new exercise in the air-conditioned dance studio.

Coming events

Friday, Aug. 18, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11:15, Chair Yoga with Adriana Caravakis of Visiting Angels Senior Homecare; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Aug. 21, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 9:45, BeMoved, with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, No Yoga Today; 1, Studio Knitting; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 12:30, Mah Jongg with Kay Chann.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Wilton Farmer’s Market at the Historical Society; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.