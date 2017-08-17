Library Lines: Aug. 17

A natural artistic style

The August Weir Farm artist-in-residence is Mary Linnea Vaughan and her exhibition and talk take place at the library on Monday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mary’s work exudes a strong painterly quality and a fascination for natural forms and biotic earth entities. She is an abstract painter who uses earth and environmental imagery as metaphor to human experience and the natural cycle of life. Land forms come into play within her process, making their presence known in more realistic ways or intuitively, depending on the direction of the image and its content. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Yummy and healthy

Kids in grades 1 through 5 will learn how to create healthy and great-tasting dishes in Healthy Eating on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 3:30 to 4:30 at the library. They will be working with Ambler Farm garden-grown food in this kid-friendly, gastro-delight program. Registration is required.

What’s playing

Movie Theater Thursdays will give kids a chance to compare two Beauty and the Beast movies starting with the animated Disney classic, rated G, from 10:15 to 11:45 on Aug. 24. The afternoon showing of Beauty and the Beast, rated PG, from 2 to 4 p.m., will be the live-action version with Emma Watson of Harry Potter fame as the beautiful and bright Belle with all the iconic characters represented and the familiar score in full orchestration. No registration is required for either film. Caregivers must remain with children under 8 years of age and stay in the building for children between 8 and 12 years.

Saving the best for last

The final event of this year’s Water, Wind & World Summer Reading Program is Dinosaurs Rock!, from 2 to 3 on Friday, Aug. 25. This is an interactive exhibition, show and fossil dig for children in kindergarten and up. Dinosaurs Rock will bring the prehistoric creatures to the library for children to learn some fascinating facts about life with dinosaurs. Each child will be able to take home a fossil. Registration is required. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family.

Not to be missed

It’s been 20 years since the iconic child wizard came into this muggle world spurring on generations of avid readers thanks to creator J.K. Rowling. This summer, kids can join Harry Potter, leave the Dursleys behind and go to Hogwarts for their very own summer camp on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 9 to 3, for Celebrating 20 Years of Harry Potter. This is a fund-raiser for the Children’s Library in which kids in grades 3 through 5 can enjoy magical experiences of their own. Children will be sorted into the four houses and attend a variety of magical classes and fun activities. They will search for magical artifacts guarded by fearsome creatures; learn about the Science of Divinations from Professor Trelawney, and much more. Children are encouraged to wear their best wizarding costumes. Lunch is being donated by Wilton’s own Pinocchio Pizza. Advance registration is required in person. The fund-raiser fee is $50 per child. For details, call the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336. Hurry before Platform 9-3/4 closes.

Much to make

There is still time this summer to get in a few makers sessions before school or busy lives start again. Classes in the Innovation Station this week are Monday, Aug. 21, Embroider or Monogram It!, 10:30 to noon; Monday, Aug. 21, Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1 to 2:30; Tuesday, Aug. 22, Create Bookmarks, Cards, Gift Tags & More, 11 to noon; Tuesday, Aug. 22, Create Bookmarks, Cards, Gift Tags & More, noon to 1; Wednesday, Aug. 23, Personalize a Tumbler or Glass Water Bottle, 10 to noon; Wednesday, Aug. 23, Scanning Slides into Digital Images, 2 to 3:30; Wednesday, Aug. 23, New Life for Old Videos, 4 to 5:30; Thursday, Aug. 24, Experience 3-D Printing, 2 to 3:30; Thursday, Aug. 24, Bringing Your Photo Albums into the Digital Age, 2 to 4; Friday, Aug. 25, Embroider or Monogram It!, noon to 2; Friday, Aug. 25, Create Stickers, Cards, Gift Tags & More, 4 to 5:30. Registration is required for all programs except for the drop-in knitting session. Register online or call 203-762-6342.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.