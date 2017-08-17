Olstein completes Marine leadership program

Wilton resident Kevon Olstein completed a 10-week Platoon Leader Course/Officer Candidate Course (PLC/OCC) program through the U.S. Marine Corps’ Officer Candidates School on Aug. 12.

The program is a physically demanding and mentally challenging training regimen, designed to screen and evaluate potential Marine Corps officers.

At Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Va., Olstein and other candidates were pushed to their physical and mental limits in a controlled, high-stress environment in order to screen their decision-making abilities while physically exhausted.

Olstein, a senior at Elon University in North Carolina, is expected to receive a commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps upon graduation.