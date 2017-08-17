Wilton Bulletin

Olstein completes Marine leadership program

By Wilton Bulletin on August 17, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Kevon Olstein

Kevon Olstein

Wilton resident Kevon Olstein completed a 10-week Platoon Leader Course/Officer Candidate Course (PLC/OCC) program through the U.S. Marine Corps’ Officer Candidates School on Aug. 12.

The program is a physically demanding and mentally challenging training regimen, designed to screen and evaluate potential Marine Corps officers.

At Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Va., Olstein and other candidates were pushed to their physical and mental limits in a controlled, high-stress environment in order to screen their decision-making abilities while physically exhausted.

Olstein, a senior at Elon University in North Carolina, is expected to receive a commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps upon graduation.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Outdoor shabbat
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress