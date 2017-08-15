Wilton Bulletin

Sources of safe solar view glasses

By Tony Spinelli on August 15, 2017 in Lead News · 0 Comments

The Wilton Bulletin published a story Aug. 10 about how a local amateur astronomer warns people to not look at the solar eclipse on Aug. 21 without special solar glasses, and then recommends Amazon.com as a source of many brands of inexpensive viewers. However, since that time, Amazon has sent emails to its customers notifying them many glasses were defective and are being recalled.

The Bulletin wants all its readers to be safe and found that NASA has compiled a list of stores selling reputable solar view glasses.

Here is the list:

  • 7-Eleven
  • Best Buy
  • Lowe’s
  • Pilot/Flying J
  • Toys “R” Us
  • Walmart

 

