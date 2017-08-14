Obituary: William E. Crowley, 80

William E. Crowley, age 80, of Port St Lucie, Fla., and formerly of Stamford, Conn., died on Aug. 9, 2017. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to John and Estelle (Cavanagh) Crowley, and was raised in Malverne, N.Y., where he attended high school.

He spent his career on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, where he made many lifelong friends. He and his first wife raised their family in Rockville Centre, N.Y., and Wilton, Conn.

He married Clare Ramsdell in 2004. They lived in Stuart and Port Saint Lucie. They enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and spending time with friends and family. Crowley also boated for many years,living on his boat for months at a time.

Besides his wife Clare, he leaves his children Kathy (Rick) Ruther, Suzanne (Rick) Strawn, and Bill Jr., stepson John Blackmore, and grandchildren Carolyn, Mike, Anne Estelle, and Jackson, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Jack and Tom.

A funeral mass will be held Nov. 3 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City, Fla.