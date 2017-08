The Wilton Registrars of Voters will hold a public lottery on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to determine the order of candidates’ names on the ballot for Wilton’s municipal election on Nov. 7. The lottery is for positions that have multiple openings within each party row.

The lottery will be held at 10 a.m. in Wilton Town Hall, Office of the Registrars of Voters, 238 Danbury Road.